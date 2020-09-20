Caravan rally to be held to protest no-knock warrants in Killeen

Two local women who bonded through the anguish of losing their brothers in police actions are making sure their loved one’s names are not forgotten by collaborating to organize a protest against no-knock warrants.
The “Justice for Scottie” caravan rally will be held on Oct. 3.
Jumeka Reed’s brother, James Scott Reed, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family’s pending federal civil rights lawsuit alleges that at least 22 rounds were fired by Killeen Police Department SWAT team members during the raid.
One month later, in Travis County, a Killeen native was killed by Williamson County deputies after a traffic stop. Javier Antonio Ambler II grew up in Killeen and graduated from Ellison High School.
Both James Reed and Ambler were 40 years old when they died.
Bonded by pain
The two women met during a town hall meeting on Zoom earlier this summer and realized that they had too much in common.
“We had a bond because we’ve been through similar situations,” Jumeka Reed said.
Ambler’s sister, Kimberly Jones, said that she is a shy person from a low-key Army family. Like Reed, she found herself becoming an activist.
“Growing up, I never thought this would be my life,” Jones said. “But at this time, we have to use our voices to make changes and right the wrongs. We’ve been quiet for too long.”
The rally will start at 2 p.m. at the Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge. After listening to speeches, people can watch or participate in the caravan that will depart from behind the 7-Eleven at the corner of South Fort Hood Street and Hallmark Avenue and continue to Florence and Jasper Roads.
“We’d like for people to come out and watch the caravan pass through,” Reed said. “We have to keep Scottie’s story alive and bring awareness because we have not forgotten.”
The two main speakers will be Keke Williams, who is running for the state House of Representatives against Rep. Brad Buckley in District 54; and Julie Oliver, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives against Rep. Roger Williams for District 25.
Folks also will be able to register to vote at the event.
In June, KPD announced a 90-day suspension of most no-knock warrants in the city. The 90-day review period has ended.
“If (KPD) can’t ban no-knocks, they need to at least change the way they’re used — they should be used for important reasons,” Reed said. “Police should not barge into somebody’s place over petty drugs.”
Jones said that she was moved by James Scott Reed’s story.
“Her brother’s story really piqued my interest because my brother was murdered by law enforcement, so I wanted to support her and help get her brother’s story out there,” Jones said. “We need to keep talking about ending no-knock warrants.”
Ambler’s story does not involve a no-knock warrant; rather, his family says he is a victim of police brutality.
Williamson County deputies initiated a traffic stop on March 28, 2019, allegedly because the driver, Ambler, did not dim his headlights.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, Ambler did not stop and police pursued him for 20 minutes into Austin. Upon stopping, he was tased at least four times, despite telling police that he has a heart problem and that he could not breathe, according to video of the incident from an Austin police officer’s body camera.
“I can’t breathe…save me…” Ambler said, before being tased again, the video shows.
“With the continuous tasing, he eventually lost consciousness and died,” Jones said. “We didn’t find out exactly how he died until 15 months later. We just knew he died in police custody.”
Ambler died of congestive heart failure that was exacerbated by police actions that evening, Jones said.
“Now we’re just fighting for justice and awareness…it’s not okay to take somebody’s life when they could have just made an arrest,” Jones said. “We’re hoping the case will go to the grand jury when the new Travis County district attorney takes over in January.”
Upcoming rally
Planning rallies, especially during a pandemic, is not something that happens overnight.
“It takes a lot of work, stress and long nights,” Reed said.
The idea for a caravan rally came from Jones, who recently held a similar rally in Georgetown for her brother.
“It’s a peaceful way of protesting and showing what you stand for, and it brings the community together for a good cause,” Jones said. “It was actually fun, which is something we need during these dark moments.”
Reed’s name and photo were recently added to a memorial in Dallas that recognizes black people killed by police. Ambler also is part of the Say Their Names Memorial at Klyde Warren Park.
Jumeka Reed said that she has not entirely come to terms with her brother’s death.
“My life has completely changed, and good and bad comes with that,” she said. “It’s brought out the best in me, and opened my eyes. I hope that I can help change the community using my pain and energy.”
Reed and Jones said the event will be family-friendly and peaceful.
“Bring your kids, so they can see why you have a voice,” Jones said.
Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge is located at 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The caravan will begin around 3 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 620 South Fort Hood Street.
For more information on the event, email enk.j4s@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.