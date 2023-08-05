The 15th annual Caribbean Afr’Am Festival, held Saturday, took place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
There were live performances and vendors who sold cultural and non-cultural items along with a variety of food.
A couple of the food trucks who attended the Saturday event were Royal Caribbean Restaurant and Thai Law food truck.
The event ended around 10 p.m. Saturday.
