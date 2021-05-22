As he was sitting in his hotel room in Killeen, actor Carl Kennedy received an audition from his agent. Instead of holding on to it for himself, he used the material to help teach local residents the process he goes through to prepare for a role.
Kennedy is best known for his guest star recurring role as Officer Gordon on Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” on OWN network.
He brought his years of experience and knowledge from earning his MFA in Acting from the University of Washington-Seattle to teach two workshops at the Black Art and Film Fest on Saturday: “The Art of Storytelling Part 1 & 2” and “The Business of Acting.”
The daylong event took place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“I might not have grown up in Killeen, Texas ... but we are all one big family,” Kennedy said in an interview with the Herald. “Give back to the people, because if you don’t, who’s going to do it?”
During the storytelling workshop, Kennedy paced the room as he worked through the script with a dozen participants. He talked about how important inflection is, body movement, and how to “make the script their own.”
“Don’t be afraid to put your own salt and pepper on the scene,” Kennedy said.
At the end of the first workshop, Kennedy gave the participants his cellphone number and email address and encouraged anyone to reach out with questions about the craft.
“I always said to myself, wherever I was allowed to go in life, I always wanted to be someone who was relatable, someone that people could reach out and touch,” Kennedy said.
This was the second year for the Black Art and Film Fest, but the first year it was in-person. The event was originally scheduled for March of 2020 but was postponed due to COVID. An online version was held in September.
While the turnout was good in the fall, Luvina Sabree, an organizer of the event, said she was happy to finally be able to put on the event with all the food, art and films in-person.
This year’s theme was “Telling our story,” and Sabree said all films were about people of color and had to depict them in a positive light.
“A lot of times the African American filmmakers don’t get an opportunity to tell their story,” Sabree said. “Or we don’t get an opportunity to tell our stories. We are sometimes depicted in a negative manner.”
The film fest had 30 short and feature films. Turnout was lower than expected due to the weather, but Sabree said there were about 200 people in attendance.
