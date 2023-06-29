Darnall change of command

Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander, Medical Readiness Command, West, center, passes the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center flag to Col. Garrick Cramer, the new commander of the hospital, during a change of command ceremony Thursday morning.

 Courtesy | Michael Blomquist

FORT CAVAZOS — Col. Garrick Cramer received the guidon from Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander, Medical Readiness Command, West, and assumed command of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center from Col. Daniel Moore in the hospital atrium Thursday.

Cramer is a graduate of the Army Medical Department Officer Basic Course and previously served as the V Corps deputy surgeon, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

