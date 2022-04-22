A new “reconditioning facility” should bring more jobs to CarMax, a used vehicle retailer in Killeen, CarMax officials said in an email Thursday. The new facility will bring jobs for new automotive technicians, inventory associates and some managerial roles.
According to the company, which is a nationwide chain, the new facility be on the Killeen location’s 14.95-acre property.
“We are simply developing the remaining acreage into a reconditioning facility,” a CarMax spokesperson said in response to Herald questions.
While some new vehicle dealerships have been experiencing issues with semiconductor chip shortages, CarMax officials believe that has helped its business model.
“We believe many new car shoppers have been turning to the used car market where there is much greater inventory available for immediate delivery,” according to the company.
During CarMax’s last fiscal year that ended Feb. 28, CarMax sold approximately 924,000 used vehicles and 706,000 wholesale vehicles nationwide at its auctions, according to the email.
“The current environment makes it an excellent time to sell a car,” according to CarMax.
CarMax opened its Killeen location, 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway on May 15, 2019, after purchasing the property from a Killeen church.
At the time of its opening, the lot had room for 140 vehicles and employed 15 people, according to Herald reports.
The construction of the reconditioning facility project, which the company would not disclose the cost, began last month and should conclude in September.
