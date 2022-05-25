With new attractions and rides, the carnival is back in town until May 30.
The carnival is open from 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.
General admission is $2, though residents will need to pay an additional $1 per ticket, which are used to ride the carnival’s attractions. Most rides require three tickets, while the most popular rides cost six.
The Ferris wheel is back, along with staple attractions like the Tilt-A-Whirl; the regular carnival games, such as pin-bowling and balloon popping offer a chance to win a prize as well.
Killeen resident Francis McKay said that he tries to go at least once a year with his family.
“It’s a tradition,” he said. “When you live in Killeen, it’s just one of those things that you do.”
McKay said that he doesn’t ride as much as used to, but he enjoys watching his kids have fun.
“You get to hear them laugh and sometimes they scream and come running back to you after a scary ride,” he said. “But it’s always fun.”
