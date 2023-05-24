The carnival will be back in Killeen starting Thursday.

Vendor booths, midway games and some pretty flashy mechanical rides were in various stages of set up Wednesday in the parking lot near the Special Events Center on South W.S. Young Drive.

carnival-4.jpg

Walter Lanier | Herald Carnival rides and concessions have been assembled in a lot of the Killeen Special Events Center for The Central Texas Exposition a day before the events opening.

