The carnival will be back in Killeen starting Thursday.
Vendor booths, midway games and some pretty flashy mechanical rides were in various stages of set up Wednesday in the parking lot near the Special Events Center on South W.S. Young Drive.
The carnival is scheduled for Thursday through June 2, carnival organizers said online, but times and ticket prices were not available.
Visible on Thursday was a huge Ferris wheel and several popular rides like the “Himalaya” and the “Centrefuge.” There was also a “Fun House” and electric cars and stacks of T-shirts and stuffed animals waiting to be put on display.
Reporter
