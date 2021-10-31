The Killeen Carnival wrapped up this weekend to slightly lower turnout amid some planning troubles.
Billy Bob Cox, who runs the carnival with Bear Jones, said that other venues “messed up the timing,” reducing the carnival’s length from 10-18 days to just four.
This is a problem because a portion of the proceeds from the carnival is traditionally donated to groups such as the NAACP, the Rodeo Club, and other Killeen based organizations. This year, Jones and Cox intend to use a portion of the proceeds to donate to Killeen Food Bank.
The event was also sponsored in part by H.E.B., who provided candy which was provided at the event.
Due to the shorter time frame, attendance numbers are expected to be lower, around 5,000. In an average year, the event draws in anywhere from 10,000 to 14,000 attendees, Jones said.
Setbacks aside, attendees had almost nothing but praise for the event.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Riri Hooks said, adding that the food was one of her favorite parts.
Attendees used tickets to ride rides or paid a flat fee at the gate for free access to every ride available. Some of the most popular rides included the “Super shot” and the Ferris Wheel.
“I’m a bit nervous,” Katrina Amshay said before being lifted into the air with her ride partner Isaiah Young.
Jones also hosted a costume contest, offering a cash prize for each of the four age groups. Below is a list of the age groups and their respective winners.
- 1-4: Angela Davis
- 5-11: Joscelyn Simmons
- 12-14: Kaden Kopenski
- 15-18: Asaunte Powell
Any participants that have not received their prize can call Jones at 254-681-3357 no later than Sunday.
Attendees did have one underlying complaint; however, which was that Jones carnival only accepted cash.
“It’s a bit of a hassle, especially since the line for the ATM machine is so long,” Jocelyn Reynolds said.
The carnival will return next year towards the end of February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.