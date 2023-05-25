Carry The Load — a nonprofit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of the active-duty military, veterans, first responders and their families — made a stop at Fort Cavazos on Thursday.
The program kicked off its Memorial May campaign in April to raise awareness about the true meaning of Memorial Day. Carry The Load team members were at Fort Cavazos as a part of its 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember fallen military and first responders. Carry the Load organizes various routes around the nation. The flagship event will occur Sunday and Monday in Dallas.
