FORT HOOD — Carry the Load’s West Coast relay team visited Fort Hood and observed a 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment demonstration.
Carry the Load is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 by two Navy Seals who felt the true meaning of Memorial Day was forgotten. The rallies are the organization’s way of honoring the sacrifices made by the U.S. military, law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders.
At least 10 participants of this year’s West Coast Carry the Load team rallied at the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment for the demonstration on Thursday.
Retired Maj. Gen. Robert Halverson said Memorial Day was not just a three-day weekend.
“Carry the Load was established to bring back what Memorial Day started out to be, as a day to honor our fallen,” Halverson said.
Halverson then quoted President John F. Kennedy when he said, “A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.”
Michael Garlock, the West Coast relay team assistant relay manager, said participation this year was thinner because of COVID but better than the previous year’s rally, which was conducted virtually.
“We are glad to be back,” Garlock said. “This year, we’re able to get back out and, you know, interact with people and be able to talk with our supporters and make sure that they know that we are still out here supporting them.”
The event included teams cycling or walking from the West Coast, East Coast and Midwest, with a destination of Dallas during the Memorial Day weekend. Garlock said his team would visit Belton and Waco before completing the rally in Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.