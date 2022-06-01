Carter BloodCare is hosting a blood drive Friday in the front parking lot of Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
The blood drive will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 6:20 pm
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
