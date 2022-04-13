The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce shared a post on social media Wednesday reminding residents that April is child abuse prevention month. The post also asked for residents to donate to the Bell and Coryell County Court Appointed Special advocates for children (CASA) if they were able.
In 2021, CASA of Bell & Coryell Counties served 341 children, according to the organizations website.
“April is child abuse prevention month and it is a time for all of us to remember that child safety matters,” the website said.
CASA Advocates are a consistent presence in the child’s life during their time in foster care.
“Our goal is to have a CASA for every child in the Bell & Coryell Counties who are involved with the child welfare system due to allegations of abuse or neglect,” the website said.
Residents can help by sponsoring a ribbon for $5.
“The blue ribbons will be displayed online and on the CASA office windows, to show support of prevention child abuse, so all children have a chance to grow up in safe, permanent and loving home,” the site said.
If residents wish to donate to CASA, go to https://casabellcoryell.org/donate/.
