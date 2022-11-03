“Are you ready to listen to how much you are appreciated?” Judge Charles Van Orden began his remarks at the annual award ceremony for CASA Advocates with a question. For the next hour or so he and other officials were generous with their comments, including case stories of court appointed special advocates, volunteers who help advocate for children in court cases.
“After listening to some of the cases throughout my many years working with CASA, the experience has made me want to be a better judge,” Van Orden said.
Kevin Kyle, executive director of CASA of Bell and Coryell counties introduced a panel of collaborative speakers during a discussion which took place before the awards portion of the program. The event took place Thursday in south Killeen. Speakers brought up discussion topics relative to cases both past and present, aiming to provide a broad sense of inclusion to the event.
Advocates for CASA follow a rigorous training and preparation process to be able to work with children in the system. According to CASA’s website, local CASA volunteers continue to provide volunteer advocacy for children in Bell and Coryell Counties who have experienced abuse and neglect. These volunteers serve as the “eyes and ears” for the judge in child welfare cases. This includes researching each child’s situation and making objective recommendations to help them reclaim their childhoods from abuse and neglect. While providing quality advocacy, CASA volunteers are frequently the only stable presence in the child’s life as they navigate the foster care system.
During the award ceremony, there were four honorees selected for their “Excellence in Court Recommendations” as chosen by a CASA supervisor. They were Megan Hill, Sandy Horn, Fred Morse and Dawn Woodard. There were also four honorees with Outstanding Performance on Case Files and included Marilyn Bird, Cayla Colvin, Shari Pacha and John Porter.
In other achievement award categories there were 14 honorees with Multiple Cases, 10 honorees with Most Hours Logged, 10 honorees with Most Training Hours and 10 honorees with Most Miles Traveled. Advocate milestones were recognized with 23 new volunteers, 34 advocates with one to two years service, 24 advocates with three to five years service and seven advocates with six or more years of active service.
The event was be held at Garden of Hope Shelter located at Parrie Haynes Ranch, south of Killeen with a tour of the garden scheduled to follow the award ceremony.
