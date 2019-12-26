The Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire near Rosewood Retirement Community on Dec. 19 is undetermined and the fire marshal’s office did not investigate the fire.
The fire began just after noon and was under control around 1:30 p.m. The fire burned around seven acres, according to the chief of the Killeen Fire Department, Brian Brank.
