A county judge dismissed a misdemeanor criminal case against a city council candidate who was accused of disrupting a Killeen City Council meeting almost two years ago.
The misdemeanor case against Mellisa Brown, 39, was filed in Bell County’s County Court-at-Law 2 on Aug. 28, 2018, and was dismissed almost two years later, on June 29, court records showed.
Three separate trial dates were set in the case after Brown turned down a plea offer last year.
According to Judge John Mischtian’s docket entry, the issue he decided upon was “the degree to which the meeting was disrupted.”
Brown told the Herald on Monday that she is glad the case is behind her.
“I’m excited and can’t help but feel vindicated for not taking the plea bargain--I was not guilty and I didn’t do anything wrong,” Brown said. “It’s a win for all citizens because it solidified that everyone should have the opportunity to address the council.”
The saga started on August 7, 2018, when Brown was arrested following a verbal altercation with the mayor when he did not allow her to address the council.
