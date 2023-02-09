Assistant Chief James Chism of the Killeen Fire Department said the cause of a fire at an abandoned house at North 12th Street and Parmer Avenue on Thursday is under investigation. Assistant Chief James Chism said no one was found inside and that damage was limited to that structure. No injuries were reported.
top story
Cause of fire at abandoned house under investigation
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Killeen Animal services conduct search warrant at local resident
- Kidnapping reported in Killeen; assaults in Cove and Heights Monday
- Traffic stop leads to arrest of Killeen woman on drug charge
- ‘Rapid movements’ inside car leads to Killeen man’s arrest
- Fort Hood suspends commander of military police brigade
- Power outages reported in Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple
- Week in Review: Cookie controversy, homelessness, fire truck hit and more
- Firefighters called to Killeen middle school
- KPD: ‘alcohol is a factor’ in two-car accident on I-14 Sunday
- Assaults, intoxication and marijuana reports listed Saturday in Killeen
Images
Commented
- Controversial cookie name, company response lead to protest outside new Killeen business (9)
- Emhoff calls for fighting anti-Jewish tropes on Auschwitz visit (6)
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game (6)
- Paul Zeise: Neutral site conference championship games are a good idea (5)
- Multiple events scheduled for Black History Week (4)
- ‘I have not been served:’ Killeen mayor still waiting on Bell County suit over decriminalized marijuana (4)
- Kempner reader asks why people historically want to create heroes (4)
- Kimble to become KPD interim police chief after he retires on Friday (3)
- Jury acquits Killeen man accused of Heights murder (3)
- After Heights decision on Prop A, Minor threatens recalls (3)
- Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: 'Finish the job' (3)
- Woman reportedly kidnapped at Killeen Police Department (3)
- Contract extended to 2027 for KISD superintendent (3)
- Killeen reader urges standing up to Ground Game Texas over Prop A (3)
- Killeen reader points to hidden costs of ‘electric revolution’ (2)
- Central Texas city offices closed Monday (2)
- Two men in Killeen charged after drive-by shooting, crash (2)
- Consultant offers third presentation on reducing homelessness in Killeen (2)
- Reader offers stats comparing job creation under Trump, Biden (2)
- Fuel supply climbs, prices drop in Killeen, Central Texas (2)
- OPINION: Court must quickly resolve mess caused by Proposition A (2)
- Do you think a research park at Texas A&M University-Central Texas will pay dividends to the community? (2)
- Gas prices up in Killeen while national average remains steady (2)
- Georgetown man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child (2)
- Heights reader complains about tone, content of Jan. 21 editorial (2)
- Lesson on ‘trigger words’ gets Killeen teacher fired (2)
- BellCAD board member calls for changes in state's tax code (2)
- KPD: ‘alcohol is a factor’ in two-car accident on I-14 Sunday (2)
- Killeen reader asks whether City Council will allow laying hens (2)
- Heights council rejects referendum petition to rescind Prop A repeal (2)
- Police: Man exceeds speed limit by 51 mph, tries to elude officer (2)
- O-'paw'-ning soon: Raising Cane's Dog Park ready for playful pooches (2)
- OPINION: Kimble coming back as interim chief; why didn’t city announce it? (2)
- Killeen rec center reopens (1)
- Killeen reader writes to thank retiring police chief for his service (1)
- Consultant drafts Killeen plan to reduce homelessness (1)
- Heights veteran sentenced to probation after 12-hour standoff with police in 2020 (1)
- A once-in-a-generation political fight is heating up in California for this seat (1)
- Traffic Alert: Wreck on I-14 in Killeen (1)
- Two more candidates file for Heights municipal election (1)
- House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee (1)
- Boil-water notice issued for parts of four Killeen roads (1)
- Marijuana odor during traffic stop in Killeen leads to felony indictment for Cove man (1)
- About 200 attend Kimble’s retirement ceremony (1)
- Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system (1)
- Minor: Legislature won’t likely address Confederate monuments this session; motion to destroy Bell statue fails (1)
- OPINION: Winter storm brought a mixed bag to Central Texas residents (1)
- Killeen blight: Building owners could face fine of $2,000 per day (1)
- Accused carjacker arraigned Thursday (1)
- Army responds to Freedom of Information request more than 4 years later (1)
- Killeen man sentenced to life in prison in murder case over ‘weed’ (1)
- Man sentenced to years behind bars for molesting two children in Heights (1)
- Texas legislators get taste of Fort Hood (1)
- Thieves steal $900 wig from Killeen beauty store (1)
- Area smoke coming from Fort Hood controlled burn (1)
- Two morning accidents on I-14 west (1)
- Heights council OKs sales tax grant agreement with new restaurant (1)
- New year may not be worth celebrating, given the last 3 (1)
- Killeen liquor wholesaler hosting community event (1)
- Smoke from Fort Hood settles over Killeen (1)
- Heavy traffic, wrecks reported heading toward Fort Hood's main gate (1)
- Road and weather report: Fort Hood closes for the day, KISD cancels for Wednesday (1)
- Fort Hood suspends commander of military police brigade (1)
- Cove High JROTC cadets compelled to serve fallen veterans (1)
- KPD: Man charged in 2020 Killeen homicide case (1)
- Ex-ABC journalist charged in child sexual exploitation case (1)
- Reader weighs in on BISD decision to allow staffers to carry guns (1)
- Unresponsive man dies in Copperas Cove (1)
- Killeen ISD promotes two veteran educators (1)
- Hip-hop-themed Cookie Plug to open Killeen store; not all are pleased (1)
- Rehab Warriors turns focus to Killeen vets for workforce program (1)
- Man charged with stalking after ‘threatening,’ ‘harassing’ woman, family members (1)
- Old water tower honoring 1991 Killeen state championship comes down (1)
- Reader questions letter calling universities indoctrination centers (1)
- Do you think it was a good idea for the city of Killeen to hire recently retired Police Chief Charles Kimble as interim chief? (1)
- Cove Fire Department announces Young as new chief (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.