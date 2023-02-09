North 12th Street fire

Killeen firefighters extinguish a fire at an abandoned house on North 12th Street and Parmer Avenue on Thursday.

 Paul Bryant | Herald

Assistant Chief James Chism of the Killeen Fire Department said the cause of a fire at an abandoned house at North 12th Street and Parmer Avenue on Thursday is under investigation. Assistant Chief James Chism said no one was found inside and that damage was limited to that structure. No injuries were reported.

