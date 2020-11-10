All employees within the Copperas Cove Independent School District who have an annualized salary will notice a boost in their bank accounts around Christmas.
On Tuesday, the board of trustees authorized a one-time incentive bonus for all district employees.
Full-time employees with an annualized salary will receive $1,000, and part-time employees with an annualized salary will receive $500, Superintendent Joe Burns said at the meeting.
Employees hired prior to Sept. 1 will receive the full amount. Employees hired after Sept. 1 will receive a prorated amount.
The district will issue the payments for those still employed with the district as of Dec. 18.
According to the resolution attached to the agenda, the payment is for “compensation for the additional or increased duties performed.”
“When we started the budget building process back in the spring and early summer, one of the things we did not know was the impact that COVID would have on public education funding coming into the 20-21 school year,” Burns said.
Burns said one rumor was that there was going to be a 10% cut in public education funding, but the district knew it had a healthy fund balance.
Burns said he brought the incentive plan before the board in a workshop meeting Monday.
“The board had set aside $1.5 million in the fund balance to make the one-time incentive a reality,” Burns said.
The board of trustees approved the incentive payment unanimously Tuesday evening.
Board President Joan Manning said the incentive is wonderful and hopes it will be a blessing around Christmastime, or for any need.
Gallen sworn in
Former trustee Jim Copeland walked out of the board room with a smile on his face to the sound of a rousing round of applause from the board members and attendees.
Copeland, who had been on the board since 1999, decided to forego seeking another term. He is replaced by John Gallen, who was elected after no challengers announced their desire to run.
As soon as Gallen made his way to take his earned seat, Copeland got up, grabbed his things and, with a smile on his face, told his wife, “Let’s go.”
The brief statement drew hearty laughs from those in attendance.
Gallen was elected to the board for the first time after two consecutive unsuccessful attempts. He has also attempted to run for city council in the past.
