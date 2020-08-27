With the beginning of a new fiscal year approaching, the Copperas Cove ISD board of trustees will discuss and potentially adopt the budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2021 during a special board meeting this evening.
The proposed budget for 2020-2021 has an estimated expenditure total of $78,376,306, which is lower than the actual expenditures from 2019-2020, a report on the district website shows.
According to the report, the actual expenditures for 2019-2020 totaled $85,485,544.
The current tax rate, adopted last year, is $1.06835 per $100 valuation in the general operating fund and $0.08130 per $100 valuation in the debt service fund.
District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the tax rate will be discussed prior to the board taking action.
Members of the public can chime in during a public hearing prior to the board meeting.
To access the meeting, the public can go to the district’s website at https://www.ccisd.com/145390_2 and click “Join the Zoom Meeting.”
The public hearing begins at 6 p.m., and the special meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.
Also on the agenda for the special meeting, the board is expected to take action on a request to purchase laptops and hotspots through the Texas Education Association’s Project Connectivity in the amount of $236,225, as well as the purchase of technology services from Dell in the amount of $559,674, using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.