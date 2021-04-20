COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Independent School District and Coryell Health conducted a coronavirus vaccination clinic for students 16 and older at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday.
Director of Health Services Amy Hudson said this initiative began once the vaccine became available for teens at least 16 years old. The district held previous vaccination events for staff and faculty.
“It’s the hope that everything can keep inching closer to normalcy and get more kids back in school if more kids are vaccinated,” Hudson said. “I never even thought we would have a vaccine this quickly. It’s kind of amazing how quickly people put it together.”
Copperas Cove High School students Jalen McAdams and Hadiya Mitchell received the vaccine after discussions with their mothers.
“My mom already had two of hers (vaccinations) and I figured I might as well get mine,” McAdams said.
“My mom is sick and has a low immune system and if I get the shot, it’s less likely for her to get sick,” Mitchell said.
Approximately 90 students volunteered to receive the Pfizer vaccine and will receive their second dose in three weeks during another vaccination clinic hosted by the district.
