COPPERAS COVE — An annual performance report illuminated some challenge areas from 2021 and helped Copperas Cove Independent School District officials determine the way ahead to address those challenges.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Amanda Crawley, the district’s deputy superintendent of instructional services, gave a summary of the Texas Academic Performance Report to the Copperas Cove ISD school board.
Two of the challenges Crawley mentioned were the district receiving an assessment of “Needs Assistance” in regards to special education determination and the significant decrease in State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores in math and science from 2019 to 2021.
Crawley told the board that the “Needs Assistance” special education determination was based on STAAR score differences between the two years for third- through eighth-grade special education students. The state canceled the STAAR in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“You’ll notice the board took action tonight on some curriculum resources that we’re putting into place for those students,” Crawley said after the meeting. “We’re also doing a lot of tutoring and small group instruction, and we’re using our (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds for that.”
Crawley also spoke about the decrease in STAAR scores for science and math.
“Many of our students took advantage of virtual instruction last school year,” Crawley said. “And because of that, some subjects just require a lot of hands-on — manipulatives, labs for science. That tactile piece is huge for our students, and they did not always get that in the in-home setting.”
Despite the decrease, the district by and large outperformed their peers in the state and their region.
Scores and graduation rates
Across all grade levels and subjects, Copperas Cove ISD had 71% of students at “Approaches Grade Level or Above,” 43% at “Meets Grade Level or Above” and 18% at “Masters Grade Level” in 2021. That is higher than Killeen ISD’s rates of 66%, 37% and 14% and higher than or equal to the state average rates of 67%, 41% and 18%.
“Keep in mind, this was during virtual instruction, a pandemic, lots of student absences and we were very excited that we continued to keep scores largely above the state and the region, so our students did not see a significant learning loss as other districts across the state,” Crawley told the board during the meeting.
The Texas Education Agency compiles data for all school districts and campuses by using the Public Education Information Management System and STAAR scores.
The report also highlighted the district’s graduation rate and college, career and military readiness rate.
Copperas Cove ISD had a 90.2% graduation rate from the Class of 2020, compared to 91.5% from Killeen ISD and 90.3% across the state. In the Class of 2019, CCISD had a graduation rate of 94.1%, compared to 92.7% for KISD and 92% for the state. Copperas Cove ISD also bested the state and Killeen ISD rates in the Class of 2018 with a rate of 96.3%, compared to KISD’s 93.6% and the state’s rate of 92.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.