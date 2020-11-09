The Copperas Cove Independent School District will be holding a drive-thru parade Tuesday for local veterans in honor of Veterans Day.
Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for CCISD, said local veterans will be able to drive through the parking lot of Clements/Parsons Elementary School beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“There will be music, signs and cheering from the students and each veteran will receive a Buddy Poppy and a Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwich courtesy of Chick-fil-A,” Sledd said.
The school is at 1115 Northern Dancer Drive, in Copperas Cove.
