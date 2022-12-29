A broken water pipe at a Copperas Cove elementary school means some students will be learning at other elementary schools for the next few weeks.
The pipe broke Christmas Eve at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, the school district said in a news release Thursday.
As a result of the break, the main office, front hallway restrooms and 16 classrooms were damaged.
Students of affected classrooms will continue to receive their instruction at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, Martin Walker Elementary, and Williams/Ledger Elementary, the district said.
Mae Stevens teachers are personally contacting each of their students’ parents to share information on what school their students will be attending, the superintendent said in the release.
“Our pre-K students will experience no disruption to their school schedule and will have the same start and end times to the school day,” District Superintendent Joe Burns said. “Buses will continue to pick them up and meals will continue to be provided. Students will continue to receive quality instruction from the same teachers they have come to know and trust this school year.”
School in Copperas Cove ISD resumes Wednesday.
The district’s maintenance crew discovered the ruptured pipe not long after it broke and prevented further damage, the district said in the release.
“We are very appreciative to our maintenance employees who worked through the holidays regularly checking on our facilities due to the unusually cold temperatures,” Burns said. “Had these dedicated employees not discovered the leak in the line, the damage at the school could have been much more extensive.”
Restoration of the school, which provides instruction to the district’s prekindergarten students, is expected to take around four weeks, but the process has already begun.
“The maintenance staff and the deputy superintendent of operations and support worked into the early morning hours of Christmas day to get water out of the building,” Burns said. “The restoration company has been on site since Monday removing excess water and dehumidifying the building.”
