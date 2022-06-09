Police have released the name of a woman found dead Tuesday evening at a Copperas Cove park.
Ginger Diane Brown, 46, was found unresponsive lying under a tree at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road, at approximately 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
CCPD is conducting a death investigation. In response to Herald questions Wednesday, CCPD spokeswoman Krystal Baker said "there are no obvious signs of foul play."
The body of the victim was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science.
"The incident continues to be investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division and autopsy reports are pending," police said Thursday. "No further information will be released at this time."
