A 46-year-old woman was found dead at Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove on Tuesday night.
Copperas Cove Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Krystal Baker confirmed the department is investigating the death of a woman found at the park Tuesday evening in a news release early Wednesday morning.
"On June 7, 2022, at approximately 8:07 p.m., officers responded to 1878 Post Office Road in reference to an unresponsive female subject lying under a tree," Baker said. "Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. 'Bill' Price was notified and pronounced the victim deceased. The body of the victim, identified as a 46-year-old female, was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science."
In response to Herald questions, Baker said "there are no obvious signs of foul play."
Police have yet to release the woman's name.
CCPD's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the incident, according to police.
"Further information will be released upon next of kin notification and as it becomes available," she said.
A man was found dead in a burning vehicle at the same park in 2012.
