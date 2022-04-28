Two big annual festivals return this weekend for residents of Killeen and Temple. There are also 5K runs, live music concerts, local museum events, and more happening.
Local Events
The annual Celebrate Killeen Festival is April 28-30 in Historic Downtown Killeen. Activities kick-off April 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a celebration of Killeen’s military history, and a performance by the 1st Cavalry Band. There will be film showings, live music, comedic performances, live poetry and more starting at 5 p.m. April 29. On April 30 there will be a car show at 11 a.m., and the cultural celebration will begin at noon to include a step show, live bands, DJ battles, a music performance by Peter Collins, and more. Food and craft vendors will be available each day. Go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/DowntownEvents for more information.
The 2022 Market Trail Medley: A Lil’ Bit O’ Bloomin’ Festival will be from 6 to 10 p.m. April 29 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 30 at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A, Temple. There will be 10 country music artists lined up to perform, family-friendly activities, food trucks, exhibitors, and more at this free event.
The Women’s Council of Realtors of Central Texas will host its Masquerade Social from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 29 at Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus, 400 Cheyenne Drive, Killeen. Tickets are free for WCR members and $10 for non-members. Go to https://bit.ly/39olOTr to reserve in advance.
The Superhero 5K Run will be at 8 a.m. April 30 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s Sierra Beach. This family-friendly race will celebrate Month of the Military Child and participants are invited to dress as their favorite superheroes. Cost is $15 for military affiliates and $20 for non-affiliates. Go to https://bit.ly/3EZMEwL for registration information.
The Lions Roar 5K Run/Walk will be at 9 a.m. April 30 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. Proceeds will support the Salado High School and Middle School Cross Country Teams and the Salado Lions Club. Cost is $30 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3KpIlvX to register.
The Fort Hood Ball Hockey Tournament will be May 2-5 at the Harvey Functional Fitness Center, 31006 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. This event is free and open to all adult DoD ID card holders. Go to https://bit.ly/3vOfbBi for registration information.
The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance invite the public to attend a National Day of Prayer observance at noon May 5 in the City Council Chambers, 508 S. Second Street. Call Norm Mitchell at 254-371-4334 for questions.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club will host its May Grants Award Gala at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St. Tickets must be reserved by noon May 5, and reservations are open to the public. The dress code theme this year is “Hollywood Glam.” Go to https://www.facebook.com/FHSpousesClub for more information.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. The planetarium will host Yoga Under the Stars from 6 to 7 p.m. April 29. Cost is $19 per person; call 254-526-1586 to register. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Killeen ISD will host its pre-K and Kindergarten Orientation from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2 and 3 at all KISD elementary campuses. Parents can meet the administration, teachers, and counselors, and learn about the school’s programs, services, and curriculum.
The Sunday (Pre-Mother’s Day) Jazz Gospel Brunch will be from 2 to 4 p.m. May 1 at Mililani Woods, 1100 Old Nolanville Road, Nolanville. There will be live music and poetry, catered, food, and vendor shopping available. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. Go to https://bit.ly/3voOO5V to reserve in advance.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host the Dana Peak Park Family Campout from May 6- 8. Cost is $15 per person and kids 5 and under are free. Participants must bring their own camping equipment. There will be a mixture of staff-led activities and self-guided outdoor exploration. Go to https://bit.ly/399bO0b to register.
The Fort Hood Child and Youth Services will host its Limitless Fitness Camp sessions from 8 a.m. to noon June 6- 10 for the first week, and 8 a.m. to noon June 13- 17 for the second week at the Bronco Youth Center.Featured activities will include laser tag, water activities, bike riding, hiking and more. Cost is $35 per week for children in second through sixth grades. Register bycalling the office at 254-288-2214.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the Friends of the Library Book Sale from 4 to 6 p.m. April 29 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. There will also be a Baby Pop-Up Play Time from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 for babies up to 18 months and parents to come and go during this free event. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its 42 Club at 10 a.m. April 30 for players of all levels. Call 512-556-3251.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter Acoustic Lunch with live music by Glen Templeton and Jon Hope, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash at noon April 29. Wilder Blue will also perform at 6 p.m. April 29. General admission is $15. Go to www.schoepfsbbq.com for tickets.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Brady Honeycutt from 8 p.m. to midnight April 29. Cover: $10. Broken Arrow will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 30. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Lady in the Men’s Room from 6 to 9 p.m. April 29, Home at Last from 6 to 9 p.m. April 30, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. May 1.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting the Salado Strong Tornado Benefit BBQ and Concert from 4 to 9 p.m. April 28. Donations will go directly to families affected by the tornado through the Salado Family Relief Fund. Barrow will also host free live music by Automatic Weekend at 7 p.m. April 29, Arabella at 11 a.m. and Fred Fuller at 7 p.m. April 30, and Eley Buck at 4 p.m. May 1.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host free live music by
Wade Ralston from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 29. Fire Base will also host its two-year anniversary celebration from noon to 10 p.m. April 30 with live music, food trucks, axe throwing, games, and more.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Local Markets
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October, starting May 7 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from until September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., will host, “Thunder in Hand: Civil War Handguns,” a presentation of historic firearms by author and Civil War weaponry expert John C. Perry at 10 a.m. April 30. Admission for the special event is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.saladomuseum.org.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum,” available to view now. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
