The annual Celebrate Killeen Festival will be held tonight through Saturday in downtown Killeen. The free, three-day event is one of the city’s largest celebrations and provides a variety of family-friendly entertainment, according to city officials.
On tonight and Friday, the festival is open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday, it will run from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
“The Celebrate Killeen Festival is a celebration of the city’s history, diversity and culture. It will feature live entertainment, a step show competition, a poetry showcase, a car show, a kid zone w/mini carnival rides and more. There will also be nearly 100 arts, crafts, food truck and service-based vendors from which to choose,” according to a city release.
The highlight of the three-day event is a live performance from International Hip Hop artist YelloPain at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
The opening ceremony tonight will include remarks from Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Fort Hood officials and colors presented by Ellison High School Color Guard.
Killeen resident Jershika Maple — a finalist on the singing competition TV show “The Voice” — will also perform tonight.
