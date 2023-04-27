Community graphic

The annual Celebrate Killeen Festival will be held tonight through Saturday in downtown Killeen. The free, three-day event is one of the city’s largest celebrations and provides a variety of family-friendly entertainment, according to city officials.

On tonight and Friday, the festival is open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday, it will run from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

