The annual Celebrate Killeen festival will soon be back with an extension of vendors, rides and showcases.
The festival will take place April 27-29 at Santa Fe Plaza on East Avenue D in downtown Killeen.
For weekday dates the festival lasts from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; on Saturday the event will go from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
During the event there will be over a hundred different vendors participating in the three-day festival, said Levallois Hamilton, a coordinator for Celebrate Killeen.
A few vendors participating include: Raising Canes, Smile Doctors, Little Jamaica and others.
The attending vendors will supply meals, clothing, arts & crafts, plus smoke items for customers 21 and up.
The festival also provides a variety of fun rides ranging from trackless trains to mini roller coasters for the children.
There will be activities for older individuals as well, notably laser tag, a parachute ride and a “barrel of fun,” officials said.
Different showcases will include talents ranging from dancing to singing.
Different cultural talents will be playing all day on Saturday, while individual talents beginning Thursday will be showcased.
Acts such as Jershika Maple (“The Voice” finalist), Melinda Adams (country-rock artist), and the headliner for Saturday, hip-hop artist YelloPain, will be just a few of many talents involved in Killeen’s annual event.
“The annual Celebrate Killeen festival is an exciting culmination of culture, diversity and art in Historic Downtown. We’re looking forward to seeing our very own youth and talent energize our community through their live musical performances, dancing, stepping and spoken word showcases. We also always appreciate the chance to support our local, small businesses, food trucks and vendors,” said Janell Ford, the executive director of communications for Killeen.
