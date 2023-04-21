The annual Celebrate Killeen festival will soon be back with an extension of vendors, rides and showcases.

The festival will take place April 27-29 at Santa Fe Plaza on East Avenue D in downtown Killeen.

Killeen fest 3.jpg

Youngsters come down the giant slide at the Celebrate Killeen festival in 2018.
