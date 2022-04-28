The annual Celebrate Killeen Festival will take place tonight through Friday in Historic Downtown Killeen.
The three-day free event is one of the city’s largest celebrations and provides a variety of family-friendly entertainment to celebrate the culture and diversity of Killeen, according to city officials.
The Celebrate Killeen Festival begins tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a celebration of Killeen’s military history and culture, including a performance by the 1st Cavalry band.
Friday activities begin at 5 p.m. and celebrate the arts. Activities include film showcases, live music, comedic performances, live poetry and much more.
Saturday has a full day of activities planned, with a car show starting at 11 a.m.
The rest of the festival activities start at noon and the cultural celebration will include a step show at 3 p.m., live bands, DJ battles, a kid show and a music performance by Peter Collins, and much more.
