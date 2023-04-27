With a number of festivals happening this weekend, there are definitely plenty of opportunities for springtime fun during the last weekend in April. There’s also a rodeo, live theater, a group hike, volunteer opportunities and more.
April 28
The Celebrate Killeen Festival will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. April 27 and 28, and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 29 in downtown Killeen at the Santa Fe Plaza, 200 E. Avenue D. There will be a car show, live poetry showcase, kid zone, carnival rides, live entertainment and food trucks at this free event.
Killeen Recreation Services will host its annual National Arbor Day event at 9 a.m. at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. Volunteers will help plant trees at the park during this time. Call 254-501-8873 for more information.
The 18th annual Bloomin’Temple Festival will be from 6 to 11 p.m. April 28 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 29 at the MLK Festival Grounds, 301 S. Fourth St., Temple. There will be a carnival, Market Trail Medley, food trucks, live music on multiple stages and more. Admission is $20 for a day pass, $30 for two days, and $5 for a kids pass. Carnival tickets and wristbands are available for an additional fee. Go to https://bit.ly/4219luX for more information and a full schedule of events.
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will host the 2023 Riata Roundup Rodeo & LTX BBQ Fest April 28 and 29 at the 580 Sports Complex, 2351 Farm-to-Market 580 West, Lampasas. Gates on Friday and Saturday will open at 4:30 p.m. for the rodeo. The BBQ Fest will begin at 9 a.m. and will include prizes for all events and categories. Admission is $20 for adults, kids 12 and under are $10, and kids 2 and under are free. Admission for military and first responders is free on Friday. The event is BYOB, no glass containers will be permitted, and lawn chairs are recommended. Go to www.lampasaschamber.org for more information.
Killeen ISD will host a free one-day immunization clinic for incoming kindergarten and seventh grade students from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, 505 E. Jasper Road, Killeen.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host its production of “Chemical Imbalance” April 28-30. Go to https://vlakilleen.org/ for tickets and showtimes.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight April 28. Cover is $10. Hyway Traveler will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 29. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Beth Lee and the Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. April 28, Free Ransom from 6 to 9 p.m. April 29, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. April 30.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, will host free live music by Daggnabbitt from 7:30 to 11 p.m. The post also hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host Laser Friday, featuring Pink Floyd’s discography at 7, 8, and 9 p.m. There will also be Warren’s Night Sky Tour April 29. The planetarium also hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
April 29
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its annual Art in the Park event from 4 to 8 p.m. at Carl Levin Amphitheater, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. There will be a number of local artists, vendors, beer and wine, food, and more available at this free event.
The Wildflower ID Hike with Texas Master Naturalists will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Miller Springs Park, 1473 Farm-To-Market Road 2271, Belton. Cost is free and the hike is open to those 6 and up. Register in advance by going to https://bit.ly/3Nm9a9l.
The Festival de la Lechonera will be from noon tom10 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center,
3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be a pig roast, entertainment, vendors and more at this free event.
The Central Christian Church, 1301 Trimmier Road in Killeen, will host a fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a community yard sale, bake sale, silent auction, food trucks, and more available.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Ashley Blake at 3 p.m. April 29. The winery will also host its tenth annual Blessing of the Vines from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by free live music by Mark Triggs at 2 p.m. April 30.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host its Crawfish Boil from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Cost is $20 per person and proceeds benefit the Masonic Lodges of Bell County. The brewery will host free live music by Sam Goldwinners at 7 p.m. April 28, Denny Cullinan and Jason Curb at 7 p.m. April 29, and Kris Schultz at 4 p.m. April 30.
April 30
The 12th annual Do You See Me Now? Central Texas Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Ride Event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Horny Toad Harley Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. There will be food trucks, vendors, live music, prizes, and more at this event. Registration is $20 per person. Go to www.doyouseemenow.orgor more information.
Upcoming Events
Texas A&M University-Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5-14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp will be June 5 to Aug. 11. Registration is now open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Recurring Events
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) organization is now offering free afternoon fishing trips for kids 9 to 17 years of age now through mid-May. The program is open to families whose children are separated from a parent due to their military duty, and to Gold Star families. Trips are organized and conducted by local professional fishing guide, retired pastor, and former U.S. Army officer Bob Maindelle and take place by boat on Lake Belton. All equipment and safety gear are provided. Trips occur from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call or text Maindelle at 254-368-7411 for questions and to reserve a spot.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. The Starry Night Story Time occurs the last Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. Kids and parents are invited to wear their pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed friends and blanket to this free event.Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders,” now through June 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
