Get out this weekend and try something new at one of the many things happening in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. Go to the annual Lampasas Spring Ho, hit one of the local pools to cool off with the family or see some live music.
Local Events
The annual Lampasas Spring Ho event is happening now through July 11. This weeklong, city-wide celebration will feature a carnival, grand parade, live music, family-friendly entertainment, shopping, fireworks, and much more. Go to https://springho.com/schedule/ for a full schedule of events broken down by day.
The eighth annual “H-E-B Challenge” Carter BloodCare Drive will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 9 at H-E-B Harker Heights parking lot, 601 Indian Trail. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, call Sarah C. at 254-699-8411. Go to www.carterbloodcare.org for donor eligibility.
The City of Harker Heights Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 at 305 Miller’s Crossing. Donors will receive an event shirt. Walk-ins are accepted, or make an appointment ahead of time at www.bswblood.com.
Killeen Animal Services, 3118 Commerce Drive, is hosting a Free Pet Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11. All animals that are sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped will be available.
Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting a 1980s Blacklight Spin Party from 9 to 11 a.m. July 10 at Abrams Fitness Center, 23001 62nd St., Fort Hood. This event is open to all ages 13 and up and is $5 per person.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton, is hosting a Barn Dance at 7 p.m. July 10. There will be music, dancing, games, and more available. Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door. Go to www.hoofbeatsforheroes.org for more information.
The Belton Police Department is hosting a Cones with a Cop event from 4 to 6 p.m. July 14 at Studebaker’s Pizza, 2170 N. Main St., Belton. Members of the community can interact with police officers and enjoy ice cream at this free event.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Lil’ JJ at 9 p.m. July 9 and 10. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 6:30 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. This event is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels.Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
The Carl Levin Park Pool, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights, is hosting a Teen Dive-In swimming event from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 9. The first 100 teens ages 12 to 16 will be admitted for free.
The Fort Hood swimming pools are open for the summer 2021 season. Comanche Pool is open from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Patton Pool at Club Hood is open from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday to Monday. Admission is $4 per person, per session.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $6 for children ages 4 to 16, $7 for adults ages 17 to 54, and $5 for seniors 55 and older.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting The Summer Reading Club now through Aug. 14 with both online and in-person activities and events. Go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join. The library is also accepting donations for the Pet Supplies Donation Drive to benefit the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center. Supplies like leashes, collars, towels, and cat and dog food will be accepted through July 24.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club for all ages. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3ci75YC for adults, https://bit.ly/2S6NGmK for kids, and https://bit.ly/3wS5lgG for teens. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from July 9- 15, will be “Boss Baby” at 8:45 p.m. and “Fast and Furious 9” at 10:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, as part of its Sunflower Festival through July 18. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music byTreble Soul from 9 p.m. to midnightJuly 10. Cover is $10.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight July 9. Cover: $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 10. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Brett Watts and Billie Jo at noon July 9, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. July 9. Martian Folk will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 and again from noon to 3 p.m. July 11.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, is hosting free live music by Smokin’ Maxxfrom 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 9.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by Nate Guthrie at 4 p.m. July 11. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen to.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, is hosting live music by the Lone Star Tall Boys from 2 to 5 p.m. July 10.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by the Jason Custer Band from 9 p.m. to midnight July 10. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3yCt5q4. Zach Arron will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. July 14.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is presenting a special exhibition, “One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women,” through Aug. 18 which features a history of women’s suffrage, fight for equality, and profiles of significant women. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
