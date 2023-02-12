Let’s celebrate Black History Month as we are reminded of a little piece of history from a neighborhood called Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the early 20th Century that was thriving and building a community of African American business owners. A place where African Americans had high economic activity,
Known as Black Wall Street, African Americans in Tulsa founded their culture and created wealth and economy. Black businesses assembled on land that established Greenwood in 1905 when African Americans developed the land. The industry became robust and prosperous, comprising grocery stores, doctors, barbershops and real estate agents who all were astute and eager to open their businesses. Imagine African American owning schools and newspaper companies in the early 20th Century. In 1921 Black Wall street was hit with a holocaust whose ultimate goal was to destroy the Black-owned businesses that were built in the African American community.
However, the African Americans were resilient, and by the end of 1922, they had built back and reestablished 80 businesses. By 1950, more than half of the business were closed,
When I have the opportunity to sit and hear about African American business owners, I am so eager to listen to their testimonies about how they built their businesses and why. I sat recently with Tammie Riley, who is from Beaumont. A United States military veteran, she served her country honorably as a woman, and now she is Black-owned business entrepreneur.
Tammie says that owning a beauty academy has been her dream since she was a little girl in the third grade; she always wanted to cut hair. She used to watch gentlemen in her community cut hair in a Black-owned barbershop.
“I met a Black lady who owned a barbershop school, and so I attached myself to her and let her be my mentor until I left for the military; before I left to go into the military, just watching her and seeing the things that she went through to keep her business open, and her doors open I didn’t want that for myself,” she said.
Tammie says: “I kept telling myself that you have a dream, and you got you got to keep going because you know you don’t have to struggle.”
Tammie said that she worked in the military and multiple other jobs to manage to save over $80,000 for her dream,
Tammie says, “at least have money for my home; then I could work extra jobs to pay for my building, so I got the packet, and I looked through the packet, and I said, OK, I need this amount of chairs, I need this amount of bottles of shampoo. I purchased all this stuff before I even left the military. All my stuff was in storage, all my furniture, and it was all paid for before I started looking for property. I found my property.”
Tammie is this beacon of light to her students and all that have met her; she followed her dreams of owning her own business and opening Yahweh Beauty Academy for students who want to further their careers or want to become in the barber and beauty industry,
“I try to inspire them to own; you don’t have to go into affluent neighborhoods,” she said. “I live for tomorrow even though I may not be here tomorrow, but what you do today will affect your time.”
As we observe Black-owned businesses in Black History Month, let us not forget that many African Americans are rising in our uniqueness and ingenuity. We are creating generational wealth and watching our children’s children reap the benefits of our Black Wall Street.
I wanted to celebrate Ms. Tammie Riley, who built her dream, and her academy school has helped so many other men and women; it has inspired others to own their businesses. Let’s keep building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.