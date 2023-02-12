Schantel Thomas collum mug

Let’s celebrate Black History Month as we are reminded of a little piece of history from a neighborhood called Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the early 20th Century that was thriving and building a community of African American business owners. A place where African Americans had high economic activity,

Known as Black Wall Street, African Americans in Tulsa founded their culture and created wealth and economy. Black businesses assembled on land that established Greenwood in 1905 when African Americans developed the land. The industry became robust and prosperous, comprising grocery stores, doctors, barbershops and real estate agents who all were astute and eager to open their businesses. Imagine African American owning schools and newspaper companies in the early 20th Century. In 1921 Black Wall street was hit with a holocaust whose ultimate goal was to destroy the Black-owned businesses that were built in the African American community.

