Residents and organizations came out to the Alice Douse Community Center Monday to celebrate Juneteenth, and give back to the community which supports them.
Booths were set up outside with gift bags, commemorative items and tables with information about the many public and private services offered throughout the Killeen community. By noon, visitors were strolling through the area with slices of fresh watermelon, hot dogs and cool drinks.
Sponsored by the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP, the day’s events were shaped around how much a community affects the well-being and prosperity of its individuals.
Killeen Chapter President Taneika Driver-Moultrie spoke about the new federal holiday and the significance of “Juneteenth” to all, not just the Black community.
“The fact that we can share the importance of this day with others is something we hope our kids and their kids continue to pass down for generations,” Driver-Moultrie said.
Outside the center Monday, the various groups gave out food, pamphlets of information and other items to community members — part of a weekend of Juneteenth events by the Killeen NAACP that also included a parade and pageant.
Monday’s event was known as the “Community Impact Day,” Driver-Moultrie said.
This year, we have included a Juneteenth Community Impact Day on June 19 where organizations and various non-profits will be giving back to the communities we serve,” the Killeen NAACP president said previously. “Each organization has been tasked with giving 250 items which signifies the 2 1/2 (2.5) years it took for Texas slaves to actually be freed.”
Members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. local chapter Mu Tau Sigma brought information on becoming a blood donor.
“So many people don’t know there is shortage of blood stem cell donors from the Black community,” Chapter President Sharon Jones said. “We are helping those who don’t know to ‘be the match,’ which is the slogan for the blood donor movement.”
Members of the NAACP Youth Council were tasked with creating a picture board explaining, “what Juneteenth means to me.” These picture boards were on display along with hundreds of goody bags for distribution.
Junior Miss Juneteenth Caleena Moultrie, 7, explained her design, which included pictures of a recent trip to Galveston. There she saw ships in the harbor and statues including the Texas Historical Commission Marker which defines the meaning of Juneteenth.
Other sponsored tables were manned by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity with its Chapter President Darryl Murray.
“Culture for service, service for humanity,” Murray said. “That’s our motto.”
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was also on hand for the event.
“This event is just a way to thank this community for coming together to commemorate those who paved the way for the rest of us,” Nash-King said. “This is about celebrating our ancestors as well as future generations.”
