Hundreds joined the NAACP Killeen Chapter and other local organizations on a commemorative march for Martin Luther King Jr. Day which started from Killeen City Hall on Monday morning.
Organizers prepared for the event early, using the theme “Keep Marching: We’re Not There Yet,” with banners and signs depicting support for equality and freedom — two of the principles King left as his legacy as a Civil Rights icon.
“We are so very grateful for the principles that Dr. King presented in the 50s and 60s, but we are still struggling to see a better reality here in the 21st century,” Taneika Driver-Moultrie said. She is the current president of the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP.
Under escort from the Killeen Police Department, the NAACP Killeen Youth Council led the march down Avenue C while behind them marched several local groups including churches, clubs, fraternities, sororities and several representatives of a motorcycle club. At one point, marchers could be heard singing as they proceeded along the route.
“This is the time to start training our young people, to carry the torch,” Driver-Moultrie said.
“It means a lot to me to celebrate a man who worked for equality and peace for everybody,” said Di’Ayzia Rivera, a sophomore from Harker Heights High School. Rivera is the local Youth Council president and was sworn in at a commemorative service following the march.
As the procession wound through the streets of downtown Killeen, they were met with waves and smiles from onlookers — some from inside local businesses and shops. The march ended back at City Hall where several gathered on the lawn to pray for the day.
