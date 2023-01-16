Hundreds joined the NAACP Killeen Chapter and other local organizations on a commemorative march for Martin Luther King Jr. Day which started from Killeen City Hall on Monday morning.

Organizers prepared for the event early, using the theme “Keep Marching: We’re Not There Yet,” with banners and signs depicting support for equality and freedom — two of the principles King left as his legacy as a Civil Rights icon.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.