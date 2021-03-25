A celebration of life for Raul Villaronga, a former mayor of Killeen, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Villaronga died March 20 at the age of 82. He was born April 1, 1938, in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
The former mayor will be laid to rest April 1 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
To honor Villaronga, Mayor Jose Segarra ordered the city of Killeen flag lowered to half staff from Friday through April 1.
Segarra said he will officiate the celebration of life service. He will also offer remarks.
Other confirmed speakers include state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and former Killeen Mayor and State Rep. Scott Cosper, Segarra said.
Several other people are expected to speak and give remarks.
Villaronga served three consecutive terms as mayor from 1992 to 1998, four years as an associate municipal judge from 1998 to early 2003, and one term as a councilman in the 1980s, according to Herald archives.
He was the first native Puerto Rican elected as a mayor in Texas.
Villaronga was a retired Army colonel and the president of the The Killeen-Fort Hood Council 4535 of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
