A Killeen teenager remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday on a $600,000 bond after being charged with murder.
Christin Lamar Weston, 17, was arrested on Saturday in the March 22 shooting death of Yolanda N’Gaojiam, 32, at Garden of Memories Cemetery on state Highway 195.
“Witnesses reported that while they were visiting the cemetery, a vehicle stopped in the (road) and at least one individual exited ... and began firing at them,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Weston’s arrest. “Yolanda N’Gaojiam, one of the visitors (to) the cemetery, was struck by a bullet and died of the injury. Detectives learned that (another man) was visiting the cemetery with the victim and was potentially the intended target of the shooting.”
According to the affidavit, the “intended target” and Weston are associated with rival street gangs. The names of the gangs were not mentioned in the affidavit.
The man with N’Gaojiam “posted on social media while visiting the cemetery and witnesses also reported that an individual believed to be (him) had returned gunfire to the shooter,” the affidavit shows. “The day after the shooting, officers located a silver Mercedes abandoned in a field. The vehicle had apparent bullet holes to the exterior.”
After the registered owner told the investigator that he sold the car to a family member, a search warrant for cell tower location data for both suspects’ phone numbers was obtained.
“The location data on the day of the shooting shows both individuals at their home addresses prior to the shooting,” according to the affidavit. “The phone of (another suspect) then travels to suspect Weston’s home address and both phones began traveling in the direction of the cemetery.”
Following the shooting, both phones “are shown moving away from the cemetery, eventually back to Watson’s residence.”
The other suspect in the case, the driver of the Mercedes, told Killeen police Weston asked him for a ride to the cemetery to visit a grave and that he “had no knowledge that ... Weston planned to shoot individuals. (He) admitted to officers that he abandoned the vehicle in hopes that he would not be connected to the investigation.”
Weston was also charged with unlawful carrying of weapon — a Class A misdemeanor — and Justice of the Peace Greg Johnson set bail on that offense at $5,000.
In other arraignments, Anthony Ray Allen, 36, remained in the Bell County Jail on $100,000 bond on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.
According to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest, the mother of a 15-year-old girl “made an outcry of sexual abuse that happened over a period of approximately two years. (She) identified ... Allen as the perpetrator. (The victim) was forensically interviewed and gave detailed information of the repeated sexual abuse. The last incident happened on or about (Sept. 20, 2020), about a week prior to her outcry to her mother.”
Allen, the affidavit shows, agreed to speak to the investigator “but he did not show up for any appointments I arranged.”
He was also charged with failure to identify fugitive, and Johnson set bond for that Class A misdemeanor at $2,000.
Also in Johnson’s court, Jason Wayne King, 39, remained in the Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and Erick M. Serrano, 39, remained in the Bell county Jail on a combined $80,000 bond on a charge of obstruction or retaliation and driving while intoxicated-third or more offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.