The final two races in Killeen’s Cen-Tex Race Series — including a new half-marathon — will be held in December to close out the 2022 season.
The Jingle Bell Dash 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Andy K. Wells High and Bike Trail, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
All runners receive series points, and the top male and female finisher, along with the three finishers in each age group will receive medals. Registration is $25 and a link to register can be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Centex until Nov. 28 and will reopen on race day.
The first half-marathon in the Centex Race Series will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 at Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail, 8001 Pyrite Drive.
The 13-mile run path will follow along Rosewood Drive to Stagecoach Road, then alongside Stagecoach Road to just past West Trimmier Road and back to the start/finish line.
Entry fee for the races is $75 and a link to register can be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Centex. Registration cost increases after Dec. 6.
Top three finishers in each division will receive awards and all participants receive a T-shirt and points in the Centex Race Series.
