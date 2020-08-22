HARKER HEIGHTS — Workers with the U.S. Census Bureau came to Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library to help residents complete the 2020 census on Saturday.
“The census is important because we need to count everyone that is in America,” said Yvette Stewart, a partnership specialist with Census Bureau. “We do this every 10 years to get an accurate count of how many people are actually in America. This isn’t just for the count but also the funds that come with it.”
Population counts can affect road funding and other issues.
“A lot of the funds go to the community,” Stewart said. “These programs depend on the census to be able to fund them. For example, in downtown Killeen they are having trouble getting their census done and downtown needs a lot of stores, schools or hospitals, They are not going to get those things if the census is not filled out,”
If someone’s census is not filled out, then they basically don’t exist, said Stewart.
In the four hours the workers were at the library Saturday, they helped 10 people fill out the census on a computer.
Those who missed out can fill out census forms online or visit the library again from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
To fill out a census visit 2020census.gov or call 844-3300-2020.
