When Bob Gordon was asked to step up as interim leader for a young adults Bible study, he did not anticipate he would be leading the same group nearly 47 years later.

“They asked if I would teach a Sunday school class, and they said it would be temporary,” Gordon said. “But I have been teaching that class for 47 years, and the big joke is — they still haven’t found anybody!”

