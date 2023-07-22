When Bob Gordon was asked to step up as interim leader for a young adults Bible study, he did not anticipate he would be leading the same group nearly 47 years later.
“They asked if I would teach a Sunday school class, and they said it would be temporary,” Gordon said. “But I have been teaching that class for 47 years, and the big joke is — they still haven’t found anybody!”
What started as the “Young Adults Bible Study” when Gordon started leading at the age of 42, and it has aged alongside him and is now known as “The Disciples.”
Central Christian Church, now led by pastor Steven Jerles, celebrates 50 years in the community Sunday.
The church at 1301 Trimmier Road in Killeen meets regularly at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school followed by a 10:45 a.m. worship service. Childcare is offered for infants through 3 years old, and there is a children’s church for children ages kindergarten through 5th grade.
Andy Mangum from Christian Church in southwest Fort Worth will bring the message for the celebration service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, visit https://ccctexas.org or call 254-526-2179.
For 47 years, Gordon has been a faithful member of the church, serving in a variety of capacities and has earned the title of elder emeritus.
When Gordon retired from serving in the Army in 1981, he moved back to Killeen and began attending Central Christian Church.
“I had been attending the First Christian Church when I lived here the first time, so when I moved back, I went back,” Gordon said. “I didn’t feel comfortable, so I visited Central Christian Church, and that’s where I’ve been.”
Central Christian Church began in 1973 as a split from the First Christian Church. Church records reflect 27 adults attended the first service.
“There were about 12 families and they met in a school building for about the first year,” Gordon recalled. “Then they bought a building on Trimmier from the Episcopalian Church, and that’s where they started out.”
The new church building was built from the ground up by the members, according to Nancy Gossett, who has been attending the church for more than 40 years. People of all ages pitched in to help, according to church records.
“They had the foundation poured and they went to town,” Gossett said. “The women even helped stain the beams that went in our ceiling. I don’t think it would keep going without the women in the church — we’re very proud of our women’s fellowship — and the men’s fellowship.”
Prominent members of the community were also faithful members of the church since its inception, including A.H. Curtis, who opened a local lumber shop in 1960; and Gene Goodnight, who opened Goodnight Homes in Killeen in 1964; Oliver Kilpatrick, who worked at Quality Heating and Air Conditioning for more than 50 years; and Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient J.E. Carlisle, who was a prominent member of the community serving in many ways to include the president of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce, the exchange club, the vice president of the AUSA chapter, the regional chairman of the Boy Scouts of America, and the president and CEO of both First National Bank and Fort Hood National Bank.
The church continued meeting in the former Episcopal Church building until they completed construction of their new building in 1984. Its appraised value at the time of its completion was $700,000, in addition to the $50,000 value of the remodeled old building, which was converted into a children’s church and fellowship hall.
“It was all built by members of the church,” Gordon said. “Since then, we’ve been involved in a lot of different things.”
The congregants paid off the loan they used for building materials within six years, according to church records.
Gordon said the church has been involved in several local charitable organizations throughout the city in his time as a member.
Church records reflect contributions to Christian Assistance Network, Safe Prom Night parties, Meals on Wheels, First Tee Golf Program for Youth and Kairos Prison Ministry.
Local Vietnam veteran Ray Arrington has served the church in many capacities, from trustee member to elder. He has also put together the veterans’ float for the community parade through the years.
His wife, Linda Arrington, also serves the church as a deacon. She said the church had an annual live nativity presentation until the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hope to resume it again,” she said. “Our problem right now is that we don’t have enough people to volunteer to do it, we had live animals — live sheep, live donkeys.”
Bob Gordon brought his donkeys and sheep to the church, and they built an arbor in the parking lot, Gossett said.
“We dress up in costumes, and members of the congregation take 30-minute turns,” Gossett said. “We have spotlights and music playing. If community members stop and come in for a while, we offer them coffee or tea and a little something to eat and invite them to join our church.”
Gossett remembered Christmas Eve to be one of the biggest events of the year.
“If you didn’t get there early for the candlelight service, you didn’t get a seat,” Gossett said. “It was crowded, and it was a time of visitation and good wishes — everybody knew everybody.”
Gossett also fondly remembered the Easter service with a 24-hour prayer vigil leading up to the holiday.
“People came in at all hours to our prayer room or our altar to pray,” Gossett said. “It was a happy place.”
One ministry they still conduct annually is a meal to bless volunteers at the Killeen Mission Soup Kitchen.
“The day before Thanksgiving we rent buses and pick everyone up and serve them a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and give them some to take home, and we help with the soup kitchen,” Gossett said. “Those people have to work all the time, and the day before Thanksgiving is about their only day off.”
Gossett said the church also helps distribute food from the food center.
“There is a shelter so the homeless can have a place to sleep — we provide the sheets for that,” Gossett said.
But Gossett said Gordon’s Bible study, which she attends, is one of the most active parts of the church.
“If a need arises, we help pay for it and volunteer,” Gossett said.
The church also supports a regular prayer chain that helps community members in times of need.
“We’re there for all our members,” Gossett said. “If someone’s sick, we send out a prayer request to the whole congregation and we pray for them. We don’t just do it for bad things, it’s also for good things, too, but also it is really for if someone needs prayer.”
Community members can call the prayer hotline at 254-526-7706.
Central Christian Church has also helped other local congregations get on their feet, she said.
“Over the years we’ve nested many churches — let people use our fellowship hall to set up their church and get them going,” Gossett said. “We have helped ‘nest’ three Spanish speaking congregations and we’ve got a Vietnamese congregation holding their services there now on Sunday nights.”
While the regular pianist of Central Christian Church is on vacation, one of the congregants from the Vietnamese church has been filling in on Sunday mornings, Gossett said.
In the peak years, Gordon said, the church used to host an annual vacation Bible school that served more than 100 children.
“Many of us have grown old; we don’t have very many children in the church anymore,” Gordon said.
Through the years, Gordon said, the congregation has aged, but they continue to love and worship God. In the years ahead, they’re hoping to attract a younger, more vibrant crowd to help the church grow to see another 50 years.
“At one time, we would have 150 to 200 in church, now we’re down to 40 or 50 people in church,” Gordon said.
Gordon said he’s noticed several older churches having the same attrition, and he said without young adults and children, it can be difficult to keep programs going and grow.
With 50 years under its belt, Central Christian Church is looking ahead to 50 more years of service to the community, Gordon said.
“It used to be a very thriving church and we had a congregation in the 100s — we’re dwindling badly,” Gossett said. “It was very active in the community and we’re still trying to. In the age of electronics, a lot of people attend from home. We’re working very hard to keep our church going.”
Central Christian Church holds a special place in the hearts of community members. Many congregants are brought to the area because of their association with Fort Cavazos and they are far from their families, Gossett said.
“It was family at one time,” Gossett recalled. “My husband passed away, and if it hadn’t been for that church, I don’t know that I would have made it. When you’re far away from family, the church becomes your family.”
