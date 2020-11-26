‘Tis the season for gratitude, spending time with family and friends, sharing plenty of good food and drink, and remembering to give thanks for blessings enjoyed throughout the year.
Even — or maybe especially — in this historic and difficult time of COVID-19.
Ann Minga of Copperas Cove, who works for the local school district, says she plans to spend a quiet Thanksgiving at home this year, watching movies and playing board games.
“What am I thankful for?” Minga asked. “Our family has lost loved ones this year — my mother and my uncle — and we are thankful that we are still here.
“It makes us mindful to have meaningful contact when we can, and to develop ourselves in other forgotten methods of communication like the art of writing a handwritten note. We are thankful to communicate and receive letters and cards from loved ones.
“We wanted to travel overseas this holiday season, but all of Europe is preparing for their second lockdown. Heathrow airport, Germany, and Brussels will not take international flights and Italy is also planning to close to intersection travel.
“Since we can’t travel, we will have a very quiet small Thanksgiving and Christmas at home. We will spend time watching favorite movies and playing board games. I am sure the children are going to have a video game tournament at some point. There will be many more long and frequent walks for the dogs. There will be time to give them soft belly rubs while they lie across laps and the humans pretend to read.”
Killeen resident Jack Chapman, a longtime central Texas police detective and owner of Texas Elite Pole Vaulting club, says 2020 has been a difficult year, but he still has a long gratitude list.
“I am thankful for the health of my family, for my friends, my Texas Elitefamily, and my savior Jesus Christ,” Chapman said.
“I have not let COVID affect me, as I find it funny how no one has caught the flu this year but so many have caught COVID. If anyone comes up sick, we just take the necessary precautions to protect everyone. I am going to spend the holidays with my family as normal.”
Danielle Tyler of Belton said her gratitude list this year includes being witness to numerous random acts of kindness during a time when there is so much bad news in the world.
“I am thankful that even in a year like this, I am still overwhelmed by all the love I see in the world,” Tyler said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t see at least one person do something good for another.
“Our Thanksgiving will continue like it has for years before, with a house full of people and food – although this will probably be the first year we leave a jug of hand sanitizer at the door.”
Gatesville school teacher Melissa Bartlett says she and her family will be together at home for their regular turkey dinner this year.
“Simply stated, I am thankful for everything God has blessed me with,” Bartlett said. “COVID has yet to put a damper on my Thanksgiving plans. We plan to have a small, intimate family Thanksgiving meal at my house this year.”
Harker Heights resident Gwenyth Jett, a school teacher for 16 years who now works as a contractor for the Soldier Development Center on Fort Hood, says:
“I’m thankful to those who came before us, our ancestors. I’ve done some genealogy research recently. My dad wanted me and my siblings to join DAR and SAR (Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution). Recently, I remembered how disappointed he was that none of us did it at the time. I wanted to honor my dad’s wishes, so I started researching.
“The Jett lineage will take more work; the relationships get muddled between Virginia in the 1700s and Illinois in the 1800s. But the lineage was clear with my father’s mother’s family. John Harris is my patriot. To date, I’ve found about six patriots in the family trees. I’m still looking. It’s fascinating to find bits and pieces of the family stories.
“The COVID quarantine gave me the time to do this research. I’m grateful for the time.
The quarantine won’t change Thanksgiving much for us. Our celebrations have usually been close family and friends. For the few years we lived in northern Illinois, we got together with cousins. Military families have a tendency to live apart from extended blood family. We do find family of choice and cherish those relationships.
“We are all about pies. We use pies to remember and honor those who have gone on. Blackberry to remember my brother. Pumpkin for my Mom. Sweet potato pie for Grandpa Tommie.Stuffing was a competitive sport!Food and family. We honor our ancestors when we get together to share and give thanks.”
Over in Lampasas, Michelle Hawkins says she has a lot to be thankful for this year, including the addition of a new member to her family.
“I am thankful for surviving 2020 COVID-free,” she said. “God has also blessed me with my one and only child, Casey Brown, proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Allison Trevino, on October 17. I am excited for the wedding next November. I am also thankful for being able to move back to Lampasas this past summer. Good friends here are my heart.
“I keep my circle very small and very aware of social distancing and gatherings. My son is four hours away from me and has alot of family where he is located. I plan on having Thanksgiving with a dear close friend at home. Normally, I would volunteer at our local soup kitchen but with COVID here, I will be donating food. Christmas will be the same thing. I must take care of me during this trying time.”
Marvin Starns, recently retired from his job as a school custodian in Copperas Cove, says he plans to celebrate with his regular bunch, including Tim Churchill, Logan Churchill, and Bob Powell.
“I’m thankful that the election is over,” Starns said. “COVID isn’t putting a damper on our plans because we only have very close friends over, and we all practice the CDC guidelines. I am the prep person. Tim cooks the whole meal: turkey, giblet dressing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, homemade rolls, deviled eggs. Bob makes sweet potato pies. We drink, b.s., laugh, and bring up old times.
“Afterward, I am the putzfrau (cleaning lady). Tim and I watch football while Logan and Bob continue drinking until everything is put away for snacking later. We also go bowling once in a while.”
Frances Conner, a retired school teacher from Evant, just north of Lampasas, said COVID is disrupting her traditional holiday plans, but she is grateful no one in her family has gotten sick.
“Since my mother’s death in 2003, I have spent the entire week of Thanksgiving in West Texas, near Lubbock, with my eldest sister and her family. I enjoy this time with my nieces, now adults with family of their own.
“However, this year I will not be going due to COVID. The situation there is not good, so, I’ll be staying home.I have a sister and brother-in-law living here. I may spend the day with them.I am grateful my family has not been affected by the virus up to this point and pray that continues.”
Randall Oliver, an actor originally from Lampasas and now living in nearby Topsey, says he has a lot to be thankful for, but two things stand out this year.
“I’m thankful my folks are still here, and I’m thankful I’ve met a new friend that has made life more interesting,” Oliver said. “I’m lucky to have work, and a new truck. I usually volunteer every Thanksgiving at the House of Forgiveness in Lampasas for a good meal and fellowship, but this year it will be just me and my new friend at home – cooking, football, wine, and the fire pit.”
Pamela Grant-Rowland, owner of AmeriVet Enterprises in Copperas Cove, says she is most thankful for the love of family and friends. The pandemic has changed some things, but she finds many of those changes have been positive.
“As far as illness goes, COVID is not affecting my family to this date,” she said. “We are blessed.
“So, for our family, it had a positive impact. Honestly, the positivity it brought to my family was because we didn’t catch anything, and time outside of outside demands was erased for a little while. We had time to get things done.
“We did make some modifications in small ways. We have sanitizer by the door and two kinds of hand washing soaps in our bathrooms. Our kitchen sink has specifically labeled hand soap.
“We also just enjoyed this time as time to become far better communicators. We sat the phones down. We turned the TVs off and shared true history and learnings that are not public pushed. We enjoyed time together. We were able to do spring cleaning at the beginning of COVID. We also have updated our home to include a learning center, a library of books dating back to the 1800s.
“We all agreed to not be afraid. Be smart. Take precautions and build immunity. We have done well through less fear. Mentally, we became far more logical. Calm and able to think. We continued to enjoy fresh air.
“Let’s get back to life. Living and enjoying events in the area faster.”
