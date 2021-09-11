It has been 20 years since the historic Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center towers in New York City, collapsed a portion of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and took down United Flight 93 over Pennsylvania — killing nearly 3,000 Americans and plunging the U.S. into prolonged fighting in the Middle East.
Copperas Cove resident Ann Minga remembers exactly where she was and what she was doing that day.
“I was getting ready for my nursing classes at the University of Kentucky and saw the news,” said Minga, who works for the local school district. “I usually played the news on the way out the door, and a special program broke through. I knew Dad would know what was happening, so I called my mom and dad in Texas.
“We watched CNN together over the phone. We couldn’t believe it.
“I screamed when I heard the plane had gone through the Pentagon. Mom started crying. My sister and her boyfriend were screaming at each other until they heard my mother crying. Then there was silence as the news helicopter circled the Twin Towers (and) the crumbling mess of the remaining buildings.
“Mom and I had to hang up the phone because we were both getting calls on call waiting. Dad (a contractor at Fort Hood) had to report to work immediately. My grandfather in Massachusetts asked me to come home.
“I drove to Massachusetts on Sept. 13, 2001, hours before I knew if my aunt (a JAG attorney representative at the Pentagon) was still alive. There were major detours near Pennsylvania and New York and the sky was dark and heavy. The air was heavy with debris, regret, and sadness. You couldn’t help but to cry for all those people... the victims, families, first responders.
“My aunt was saved by a broken Fax machine. If she did not have to walk those papers across the Pentagon, she would not be here today. God bless a broken Fax machine.”
Johnnie Banks, a retired U.S. Army sergeant first class who served two tours in the Middle East, was a young sergeant stationed at Fort Hood that day. He was on leave following the birth of his daughter two weeks before and headed to the post for her follow-up medical appointment.
“I remember being on Yahoo and seeing these images of these planes flying into the World Trade Center,” Banks said. “Half of my family lives in New York. It didn’t look real when I initially saw it, but then reality set in real quick.
“When I attempted to take my daughter on post, you couldn’t get on at all. I had to do a U-turn.
“I was thinking, ‘How?’ As a young E-5, I’m like, there’s got to be some sort of intel. That doesn’t just happen. It felt like there was a failure somewhere. Nothing flies in the skies without it being tracked, and if something goes off course, you have to handle that. It seemed like there were a lot of failures — possibly complacency. It was a collective group of failures that contributed to that horrific event.
“I’m not a conspiracy theorist by any means, so I didn’t try to figure out what I figured would be the truth for me. I just knew that something happened on American soil, and we needed to do something to get those guys responsible for it.”
Suellen McCall was living in a neighborhood behind Killeen Mall and taking her grandkids to school that unforgettable day.
“When I returned to the house, my friend called and told me to turn on the news,” McCall said. “My daughter, Janelle, and I watched in horror as they showed the re-run of the first tower being hit and then the second.
“It was just disbelief. We were just about glued to the TV, but I had to go to work.”
McCall was working then at a local middle school. When she got there, news of the attack had not yet arrived.
“I went in and started telling everyone about it. The principal came out and ordered a TV set brought to the office. Next, the Pentagon was hit and the other plane went down. We learned one of our school mate’s son-in-law was at the Pentagon and, sadly, he was a casualty. We were all very upset.
“The first thing I did as soon as I was through with work was stop and fill up with gas. Everybody was just wondering what was going to be next.”
Tom McNeely, a 32-year-old Temple resident from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, who served four-and-a-half years in the Marine Corps before being medically discharged, was in sixth-grade math class when he learned about the 9/11 attacks. For a while that day at school, he and his classmates had no idea what was going on but knew something important had happened.
“That was my fourth period of the day and the teachers were having hush-hush conversations all morning and some were on the verge of crying, so you could tell something was going on,” McNeely said. “Then they turned the TV on I distinctly remember not too long after that is when the second tower fell. That will stick with me forever.
“In sixth grade, you’re 11, 12 years old, and so you’re not fully comprehending the impact of it all. I know I definitely wasn’t, but you’re feeling all the emotions from the teachers and understanding that something big is happening.
“On a more light-hearted side, the biggest memory I have of all of that was my math teacher — who was usually a pretty strict teacher — was sitting there crying, bawling her eyes out. And as the bell rang for us to leave, she said, ‘Don’t forget about the homework due tomorrow.’
“We’re all like, what? You’re still giving us homework?
“That was probably the moment that will always stick with me.”
