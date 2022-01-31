The Texas Department of Transportation, and the cities of Harker Heights and Killeen issued various reminders Monday warning of the impending arrival of Winter Storm Landon - a winter storm expected to create 2,000 miles of icy conditions across the nation.
Winter Storm Landon is forecast to bring sub-freezing temperatures and a mix of precipitation as it moves through Central Texas Wednesday night. Wintry conditions - including sleet, freezing rain, and a slight possibility of snow - may continue through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
TxDOT - Waco District spokesman Jake Smith issued a news release Monday alerting motorists to TxDOT crews who will be working on roads and bridges in preparation for the winter storm.
“Crews will begin tomorrow morning (Tuesday) by pretreating structures district wide,” Smith said. “Elevated structures such as bridges and overpasses experience freezing temperatures first. Once structures are complete, crews will begin pretreating major roadway mainlanes, and trouble areas in the Waco District counties.”
Bell County is within TxDot’s Waco District.
Smith said winter storm preparations will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“Crews then will begin 24-hour operations Wednesday through Friday to monitor roadways and perform deicing operations as needed.”
The city of Killeen posted winter tips to Facebook Monday.
Killeen encouraged residents to make a plan, build a kit, know your neighbors, and stay informed as the area awaits Winter Storm Landon’s arrival.
Killeen said Thursday trash collection will be moved to Wednesday, and COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites will be closed Thursday.
The city of Harker Heights shared a National Weather Service winter weather alert to Facebook Monday warning residents to be prepared for travel to be possibly impacted through Friday.
“Dangerous or challenging travel due to ice/snow accumulations, tree breakage and power outages due to icing, dangerously cold wind chills, and damage to uninsulated and/or exposed pipes,” the NWS alert said.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.