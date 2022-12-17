Linda Floerke reelected to Farm Credit Bank of Texas board
Farm Credit Bank of Texas stockholders recently reelected Linda Floerke of Lampasas County to the Farm Credit Bank of Texas board of directors. Floerke will serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Floerke has served on the Farm Credit Bank of Texas board since 2017 and has been its vice chair since 2021. She also serves on the bank’s audit and compensation committees and is a member of the Tenth District Farm Credit Council.
Floerke raises cattle and hay in Lampasas County, and co-owns Agro-Tech Services. In addition, she serves on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Leadership Advisory Board for Lampasas County and is a member of the Texas Agricultural Cooperative Council board.
Farm Credit Bank of Texas is a cooperatively owned wholesale bank that finances agriculture and rural America. Headquartered in Austin, it funds 14 local lending cooperatives so they can make loans to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and rural property owners. The bank is a part of the Farm Credit System, the nation’s oldest and largest source of rural financing.
Enrollment in the Harker Heights Chamber’s Vision XXI Leadership Class now open
Applications for enrollment in the Vision XXI Leadership Class of 2023 are now being accepted.
Classes start in April and are set to finish in November 2023.
The goal of the program is to partner with local leaders and organizations to create a shared vision of community growth.
Participants meet one day a month and work as a group on special projects.
Continuing education units are awarded upon completion of the program, in partnership with Central Texas College.
Let’s Eat Texas to host ribbon cutting Dec. 20
Let’s Eat Texas, 207 E. Avenue D in Killeen, will host its ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening at noon Dec. 20.
Let’s Eat Texas is a coffee house, restaurant, and caterer located in downtown Killeen. It also offers cooking education classes for all ages.
Nurse refresher courses starting Jan. 10
Bracey’s Nursing Solutions will offer its Nurse Aide Refresher Courses for those with expired certification and licensure, and RN/ LVN Nurse Refresher Courses which provide updated information essential to practicing nursing in the Texas.
Classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon and start Jan. 10, 2023, at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Bracey’s has served the nursing community for over 40 years providing education on rules, regulations, and licensure standards related to certification and nursing violations. Instructors are licensed and hold master’s degrees in nursing and advanced practice with over 20 years of teaching experience.
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
- Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
- Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
- Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
- What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
- What does your business do?
- History of the business.
