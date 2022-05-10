Central Texas cities began lifting their boil-water notices following welcome news from the area’s water plant Tuesday.
The area’s water supplier announced Tuesday that water samples passed state guidelines and entities may soon begin lifting their boil-water notices.
The cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Belton, Nolanville and Harker Heights issued boil-water notices Sunday after the water treatment plant that supplies the area’s water lost power on Mother’s Day. Residents were encouraged to boil water before consumption while the entities await water quality test results.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Bell County Water Improvement District No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said the plant’s water quality tests came back “coliform negative” allowing WCID-1 to officially lift its boil-water notice.
Garrett said that each entity would have to wait on water quality test results before the cities could lift their respective boil-water notices.
After a period of water conservation efforts, Garrett said WCID-1 is “back to full treatment and delivery capacity.”
“The Stage 1 drought restrictions enacted in April by the Brazos River Authority, which seek a voluntary reduction of 5% due to the lower than normal lake levels and a severe drought projection, are still in effect,” Garrett said. “All other restrictions placed in effect to assist with our power outage and the prior 48 inch main break (on Saturday) can be released at this time.”
By 6 p.m., Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, and Fort Hood had lifted their boil-water notices.
