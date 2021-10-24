Before wrapping up the third called session by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, Texas lawmakers sent all proposed redistricting maps to the governor for his signature.
All of the maps provide changes for area voters.
After being singled out in various statewide media outlets for its doughnut shape, the proposed state House map for Bell County has gone through to the Abbott’s desk as part of House Bill 1.
District 55, which is represented by Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will encompass part of Killeen and all of Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton and Temple.
District 54, which is represented by Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, will encompass part of Killeen and all of the rest of Bell County, including Bell County’s portion of Fort Hood.
“Though the lines have changed, my commitment to representing the citizens remains and I look forward to continuing my service in House District 54,” Buckley said via email Friday. “I will continue to advocate for issues important to Killeen and other regions in Bell County, from supporting our veterans, our schools, our university, and fighting for property tax reform and relief.”
The map had been amended from what it looked like when it was originally proposed.
When the plan was originally proposed, District 54 would have had a large portion of Temple and most of Bell County east of I-35 and District 55 would have had a large portion of Killeen.
Opponents of the map during public testimony targeted the proposed split of Killeen, saying it would divide the Black vote.
Despite the statewide criticism, Buckley said it was done properly.
“The process involved significant public input and met all legal and constitutional requirements,” Buckley said Friday.
Currently, District 54 includes most of Killeen, all of Harker Heights and Nolanville as well as all of Lampasas County.
According to the map, Coryell County will remain in District 59, currently represented by Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville.
Lampasas County will become part of District 68, which is currently represented by Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro.
Congressional map
The map that passed the Texas Legislature concerning the U.S. congressional districts has a big change for the local area.
According to the map, all of Killeen and portions of Harker Heights would become part of District 11 — a seat currently held by August Pfluger II, R-San Angelo — along with all of Lampasas County.
District 11 pushes west, including cities such as San Angelo, Odessa and Midland.
All of Coryell County will become part of District 31, which is represented by Round Rock Republican John Carter.
Currently, all of Bell County is under District 31, and Lampasas and Coryell counties are part of District 25, represented by U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin.
State Senate
Although Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties remain in District 24 in the Senate, the look of the district has changed.
The new district Bell County was written into will have the county in the northern part of the district instead of being in the southeast location of the former district, FME News Service reported.
The counties will also have to elect a new state senator.
Current Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, announced a campaign to run for land commissioner, and under the new map, Lakeway falls under District 25, which is currently represented by Sen. Donna Campbell.
With Buckingham not seeking reelection to the Senate and Campbell the incumbent in District 25, it leaves District 24 vacant.
State Board of Education
In terms of the State Board of Education, not much changes for Bell or Coryell counties, except for the size of the districts they are part of.
Bell County remains in District 10, which, according to the new map, expands quite a bit.
Coryell County remains in District 14, which also changes slightly.
Lampasas County, however, will swap from District 14 to District 10.
The State Board of Education sets policies and standards for Texas public schools. The primary responsibilities of the SBOE include setting curriculum standards and reviewing and adopting instructional materials, according to the Texas Education Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.