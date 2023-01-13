With a federal holiday Monday, area cities are set to close their offices. The Herald compiled a list of ways the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will impact residents.
With a federal holiday Monday, area cities are set to close their offices. The Herald compiled a list of ways the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will impact residents.
Killeen
The city of Killeen offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.
Garbage collection will remain on its regular schedule. The Killeen Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Killeen Recycling Center will be closed.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lions Club Park Senior Center will be closed.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. All offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
Garbage collection will remain on its regular schedule.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all City of Copperas Cove facilities, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station, will be closed Monday. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
Jan. 16: Holiday. No trash or recycling collection.
Jan. 17: Areas 1 & 2 for trash collection. Area 1 for recycling, brush and bulk.
Jan. 18: Areas 3 & 4 for trash collection. Area 3 for recycling, brush and bulk.
Jan. 19: Areas 5 & 6 for trash collection. Area 5 for recycling, brush and bulk.
Jan. 20: Areas 7 & 8 for trash collection. Area 7 for recycling, brush and bulk.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
