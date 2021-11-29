The Central Texas College Board of Trustees will hold one of its last meetings of the year Tuesday at the Killeen campus.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Anderson Campus Center.
According to the agenda, CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus will present his monthly report to include an update on the college’s “institutional portal” pilot program.
The following items are scheduled to be discussed Tuesday:
- SACSCOC fifth year report
- Texas Pathways award
- Risk management
- Differential tuition for massage therapy students
- Approval of board documents
- Tax increment reinvestment zone #2 update
To view the board’s agenda visit https://bit.ly/3FPM9om.
The meeting will be available to view online live Tuesday at https://bit.ly/3I8Jc4m.
