BELTON — More than 300 graduates from Central Texas College and Early College High School walked across the stage at the Bell County Expo Center on Friday evening, signifying the completion of their certificate or degree.
Among the graduates was a mother-daughter pair from Killeen. Army spouse Sara Deem said she was honored to be able to graduate with her 17-year-old daughter, Abbigale Deem.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” the mother said Friday before the ceremony. “Been working on it for a while. It just happened to line up that we’re together.”
Sara earned her associate degree in business administration and intends to open her own business.
Abbigale, who will also graduate from Ellison High School later in the month, said she was also thrilled to graduate with her mother.
“It’s fun. I wanted to graduate at the same time and take pictures together and stuff,” Abbigale said.
The 17-year-old said she graduated from CTC with a degree in mathematics through the Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics Program that allowed her to get college credits simultaneously while completing her high school work.
Abbigale Deem said she will be attending the University of Texas-San Antonio to pursue a degree in architecture.
Another non-traditional student graduating was 24-year-old Ryan De Long. He did his entire degree online while living in Virginia and then moving back to Copperas Cove.
“I liked it. It was very efficient,” he said of doing the degree online.
De Long spent a year in the Navy, where he met his wife after getting a welding degree right out of high school at Copperas Cove. While welding, De Long said, he got hurt, and he said he knew he needed to go back to school.
The commencement speaker for the evening was Harrison Keller, the Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Texas.
During his speech, Keller implored the students to being open to new kinds of opportunities, keep learning and keep their eye on their fellow “travelers,” who are going through life with them.
Keller explained that the CTC graduation was the third at which he spoke on Friday.
“You can just feel the pride and the excitement from students and their families and friends,” Keller said before the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.