Central Texas College was the site for the Shooting Stars Cub Scout Day Camp this weekend. Camp opened Friday with safety training and guidance from adults on archery, shooting, safety, protocol and heat awareness. With triple-digit temperatures each day, leaders had to get creative with activity and craft stations situated with plenty of shade and water.
There were more than 70 children registered for the event, and with adult leaders and some parents who volunteered there were over 100 participants.
“We are so grateful to CTC for the amazing resources they made available to us,” Day Camp Director John Larson said. “The Planetarium at CTC had several shows which went along with the ‘shooting stars’ theme of the camp.”
On Saturday, campers and leaders participated in groups and enjoyed archery, shooting BB guns, firing off bottle rockets and playing disc-golf. Crafts included making “moon dough” from household ingredients and a gliter-mix “galaxy jar.”
The final day, campers made their ways along CTC’s beautiful “Nature Trail” and spent about an hour exploring the trails for evidence of animals, insects, and different grasses and soils. There was water available to hikers about halfway through as campers were heard encouraging some of their peers to “not get too hot,” or “we’re almost there.”
Once completed, the hot and dusty hikers spent some “cool off” time under the sprinklers. Kids and adults alike were happy to have some water time after the hike.
As campers moved around the Natatorium to shady spots under the trees, they lunched on sandwiches and drinks before closing ceremonies.
“This is what scouting is all about,” Larson said in his closing remarks. “If anyone knows someone who might enjoy the variety of activities that Scouts are part of, please bring them to a meeting to see what it’s all about.”
Leon Vally District is part of the Longhorn Council of Boy Scouts of America and draws kids from several Central Texas areas.
For more information about Leon Valley District BSA, see https://www.scouting.org/
