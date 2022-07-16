Central Texas College will host an open house of its Killeen campus from 9 a.m. to noon on July 23 in the Anderson Campus Center. Tours, information and activities will be offered. The event begins with an overview of CTC and the many student and academic services available. Brief presentations on degree and certificate programs for career pathways along with information on the admissions process, financial aid, veterans’ benefits and other opportunities will follow. Hands-on assistance with the application process and registration will also be provided. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in numerous activities, enjoy food and music, visit different sites on campus and win scholarships from the CTC Foundation.
During the event, guests can tour several campus facilities including the industrial technology area, student housing residence hall, science and agriculture departments, culinary arts lab and other academic departments. “We are opening our doors to the general public, prospective and returning students, alumni and anyone interested in starting their path to higher education,” said Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor. “In addition to meeting faculty and staff members and touring the campus, guests will have access to representatives for information on academic advising, library services, adult education, Continuing Education classes, our Child Development Center, disability support services, career services, tutoring services as well as our academic programs.”
The CTC open house is free and open to the public. The first 100 people who register online and will receive a free T-shirt. The registration link and more information about the open house event is available online at http://www.ctcd.edu/ctc-open-house/.
