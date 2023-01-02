The Central Texas College Health Sciences department recently announced its Licensed Massage Therapy program earned accreditation from the Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation. This means the program’s curriculum and quality have been evaluated and judged to meet the standards of the massage therapy profession.
The accreditation also reaffirms the quality of education provided to students.
CTC first opened the massage therapy program through Continuing Education eight years ago. It was designed to offer instruction and clinical experiences to help prepare students to become skilled and ethical massage practitioners. Initially offered as a non-credit certificate program, CTC’s massage therapy curriculum was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board as a certificate of completion for college credit as of Jan. 1, 2021.
CTC’s massage therapy program is three consecutive semesters and completes as a 28-credit hour certificate. Students receive 225 hours of massage therapy technique in one-on-one instruction and hands-on training.
They also complete a variety of state-required courses including Massage Fundamentals I, Anatomy and Physiology for Massage, Business Practices and Professional Ethics, Health and Hygiene, Hydrotherapy/Therapeutic Modalities, Advanced Massage Therapy Techniques, Massage Fundamentals II, Kinesiology for Massage, Pathology for Massage, Chair Massage and Health Care Communication.
The program concludes with each student completing a 50-hour internship under the supervision of a licensed massage therapist.
“Students run the classroom like a massage therapy business, giving them the opportunity to demonstrate both their massage therapy and entrepreneurial skills,” said Viola Crowder-Moger, program director. “This provides the student with first-hand experience with the many facets of the massage therapy clinic. We exceed the state-required training hours to ensure students are fully versed in all aspects of massage therapy in practice and as a business.”
Crowder-Moger noted programmatic or specialized accreditation examines specific schools or programs within an educational institution.
“Accreditation is an assessment of the quality of institution and its programs and services,” she said. “The process measures the institution against agreed-upon standards and assures those standards are being met by the institution. These standards have generally been developed by the professionals involved in each discipline and are intended to reflect what a person needs to know and be able to do to function successfully within that profession.”
Students also need to value accreditation.
“By attending an accredited school, a student knows they will obtain a certain level of knowledge and training that enables them to succeed in their profession,” said Crowder-Moger. “The standard of education from an accredited institution also assures employers the job candidate has received the relevant knowledge and has the necessary skills and abilities.”
Upon successful completion of CTC’s licensed massage therapy program, students are eligible to sit for the State of Texas licensure examination — the Massage and Bodywork Licensing Exam administered by the Federation of State Massage Therapy Boards. A passing score on the exam extends licensure for the student to 46 states and U.S. territories.
