ctc message therapy

Students in the Central Texas College licensed massage therapy program practice a seaweed wrap technique.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Health Sciences department recently announced its Licensed Massage Therapy program earned accreditation from the Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation. This means the program’s curriculum and quality have been evaluated and judged to meet the standards of the massage therapy profession.

The accreditation also reaffirms the quality of education provided to students.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.